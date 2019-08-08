Trump seeks to link Dayton shooter to liberal politics
President Donald Trump linked the suspected gunman in the Dayton mass shooting to liberal candidates and organizations Wednesday, even as he pushed back against critics who tied the El Paso attack to his own comments on immigration.
Protesters chant as Trump visits Dayton, El Paso
Aiming to play the traditional role of healer during national tragedy, President Donald Trump paid visits Wednesday to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded.
Bernie Sanders vows to divulge secrets about aliens if elected president
Presidential hopeful and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Tuesday to discuss a myriad of topics, including the Democratic debates, his platform for president and a topic that Rogan often brings up with his guests — aliens.
O'Rourke cancels prison tour, heads to Texas after shooting
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke cancelled a visit to California's San Quentin State Prison and abruptly flew to his native El Paso, on Texas' border with Mexico, in the wake of a mass shooting there.
Man arrested at Elizabeth Warren town hall, accused of fighting with Trump supporters
Police say a man was arrested on assault charges at Sen. Elizabeth Warren's town hall at the Marquee Theater.
Warren in Arizona calls for big immigration changes
Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren called Thursday for big changes in U.S. immigration policy before some 3,000 supporters in her first visit of the 2020 presidential campaign to the traditionally Republican border state of Arizona.
Myriad election systems complicate efforts to stop hackers
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate report on Russian interference in U.S. elections highlights one of the biggest challenges to preventing foreign intrusions in American democracy: the limited powers and ability of the federal government to protect elections run by state and local officials. That has given fuel to those who argue for a larger federal role.
Despite calls to start over, US health system covers 90%
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s much-maligned health care system is covering 9 out of 10 people, a fact that hasn’t stopped the 2020 presidential candidates from refighting battles about how to provide coverage, from Bernie Sanders’ call for replacing private insurance with a government plan to President Donald Trump’s pledge to erase the Affordable Care Act and start over.
Biden says he’s not relying on Obama as ‘crutch’ in 2020 bid
DETROIT (AP) — Joe Biden rarely lets a public event pass without reminding voters of his work alongside President Barack Obama. But the former vice president insisted on Wednesday that he’s not overly relying on that relationship to fuel his 2020 White House bid.
Biden criminal justice plan reverses part of 1994 crime bill
Joe Biden is proposing to reverse several key provisions of the 1994 crime bill he helped write in an acknowledgment that his tough-on-crime positions of the past are at odds with the views of the modern Democratic Party.
Analysis: Mueller speaks, but 2020 voters may have final say
WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Mueller’s testimony sent the clearest signal yet that impeachment may be slipping out of reach for Democrats and that the ultimate verdict on President Donald Trump will be rendered by voters in the 2020 election.
Election warnings blare, but action stalls in Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Mueller warned that Russian interference is still happening “as we sit here.”
Resumed federal executions raise death penalty’s 2020 stakes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The question to Michael Dukakis, the Democratic presidential candidate in 1988, was brutally personal.
‘They're doing it as we sit here': Mueller warns of possible Russian interference in 2020 election
During the second half of questioning, former special counsel Robert Mueller warned that Russian interference could happen again in the 2020 election.
Newsmaker Saturday: David Schweikert
FOX 10's John Hook talks to U.S. Congressman David Schweikert (Arizona's 6th District) about Iran and Strait of Hormuz tensions; his former Chief of Staff Oliver Schwab and the upcoming 2020 election.
Joe Arpaio thinking a 2020 run for his old office
People may have seen some billboards popping up with a picture of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio that reads "one more time in 2020." FOX 10's Danielle Miller spoke with the former sheriff.
Beto O'Rourke says he and wife Amy are descendants of slave owners
Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke announced on Twitter that he and his wife Amy have a more "personal connection" when it comes to the legacy of slavery in the United States.
Trump lashes out on Twitter ahead of social media 'summit'
President Donald Trump is lashing out at social media companies and the press ahead of a "Social Media Summit" he's hosting at the White House that will bring together mostly conservative groups.
Trump v. Big Tech: Social media summit will snub Google, Facebook and Twitter
President Donald Trump is gathering conservative groups at the White House this week for a "summit" on social media that will prominently snub the tech titans who run big platforms on Facebook, Twitter and Google.
These are the 27 candidates running for president in 2020
The field of 2020 presidential candidates is crowded, with 25 Democrats currently making a bid for the White House along with two Republicans — one of whom is President Donald Trump.