Trump seeks to link Dayton shooter to liberal politics

President Donald Trump linked the suspected gunman in the Dayton mass shooting to liberal candidates and organizations Wednesday, even as he pushed back against critics who tied the El Paso attack to his own comments on immigration.

Protesters chant as Trump visits Dayton, El Paso

Aiming to play the traditional role of healer during national tragedy, President Donald Trump paid visits Wednesday to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded.

Bernie Sanders vows to divulge secrets about aliens if elected president

Presidential hopeful and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Tuesday to discuss a myriad of topics, including the Democratic debates, his platform for president and a topic that Rogan often brings up with his guests — aliens.

Warren in Arizona calls for big immigration changes

Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren called Thursday for big changes in U.S. immigration policy before some 3,000 supporters in her first visit of the 2020 presidential campaign to the traditionally Republican border state of Arizona.

Myriad election systems complicate efforts to stop hackers

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate report on Russian interference in U.S. elections highlights one of the biggest challenges to preventing foreign intrusions in American democracy: the limited powers and ability of the federal government to protect elections run by state and local officials. That has given fuel to those who argue for a larger federal role.

Despite calls to start over, US health system covers 90%

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s much-maligned health care system is covering 9 out of 10 people, a fact that hasn’t stopped the 2020 presidential candidates from refighting battles about how to provide coverage, from Bernie Sanders’ call for replacing private insurance with a government plan to President Donald Trump’s pledge to erase the Affordable Care Act and start over.

Biden says he’s not relying on Obama as ‘crutch’ in 2020 bid

DETROIT (AP) — Joe Biden rarely lets a public event pass without reminding voters of his work alongside President Barack Obama. But the former vice president insisted on Wednesday that he’s not overly relying on that relationship to fuel his 2020 White House bid.

Analysis: Mueller speaks, but 2020 voters may have final say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Mueller’s testimony sent the clearest signal yet that impeachment may be slipping out of reach for Democrats and that the ultimate verdict on President Donald Trump will be rendered by voters in the 2020 election.

Newsmaker Saturday: David Schweikert video

FOX 10's John Hook talks to U.S. Congressman David Schweikert (Arizona's 6th District) about Iran and Strait of Hormuz tensions; his former Chief of Staff Oliver Schwab and the upcoming 2020 election.