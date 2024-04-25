Arizona election scheme: 'who's-who' of AZ Republicans indicted

New reaction is coming in tonight after 18 people were indicted in an alleged plot to overturn Arizona’s 2020 presidential election results on Wednesday.

So-called "fake electors" including several Arizona GOP leaders were named while others were not.

The known defendants are a who’s who in the Arizona Republican Party ranging from party officials to committee members to a former Senate candidate plus, two state lawmakers.

Now they are all facing some very serious charges. All 11 face several felonies for calling themselves electors when they were not.

Beyond pictures and videos, the Attorney General claims there is ample evidence.

From forgery to fraud and emails and texts pressuring elected officials to use them as the state's certified electors, accusers say it was a concerted effort to hand Arizona's 2020 election to Donald Trump.

"This is a very serious crime," said Tami Cani, a Democratic political consultant for the Biden-Harris campaign. "I don’t know how much time they might serve, but I do think it’ll be really good for our democracy if people who commit a crime like this are found guilty."

One person indicted - Jake Hoffman - released a statement saying he is innocent and claiming the Attorney General is weaponizing her office.

Today, we reached out to AG Kris Mayes, multiple defendants and several Republican organizations, but none wanted to do an interview.

Biden and Trump are on a collision course for a rematch in 2024.