Ex-Arizona lawmaker Tony Navarrete booked for sexual conduct with minor, mugshot released

Former Arizona Democratic lawmaker Tony Navarrete was booked into jail after being convicted of sexual conduct with a minor.

He is now serving a prison sentence and his booking photo has been released.

Mug shot of Otoniel "Tony" Navarrete

In March, a jury found him guilty of sexual conduct with a minor. He was acquitted on a second charge of child molestation at his second trial.

The first trial involving Navarrete resulted in a mistrial when the jury could not reach a verdict.

Navarrete is expected to be in prison until March 2025.

Who is Tony Navarrete?

Navarrete was arrested in 2021 for alleged sexual misconduct involving a boy with whom he was living for a period of several years, according to court records. The boy accused Navarrete of touching him inappropriately when he was around 12 or 13.

The alleged misconduct, according to reports, continued until the boy’s 15th birthday.

Navarrete was first elected as the State Representative for Arizona's 30th District in 2016. In 2018, he was elected to serve as the district's state senator.