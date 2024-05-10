Deadly north Phoenix shooting; bodies found in Fossil Creek l Morning News Brief

A double shooting in a north Phoenix neighborhood left a man dead, the bodies of two men who drowned at Fossil Creek near Strawberry have been recovered, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 10.

1. Deadly double shooting in north Phoenix

Featured article

2. Men drowned in Fossil Creek

Featured article

3. Suns eye next head coach

Featured article

4. Anti-Israel riot broken up at UArizona

Featured article

5. Miss USA controversy

Featured article

Today's weather