Expand / Collapse search

Deadly north Phoenix shooting; bodies found in Fossil Creek l Morning News Brief

By
Published  May 10, 2024 10:13am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A double shooting in a north Phoenix neighborhood left a man dead, the bodies of two men who drowned at Fossil Creek near Strawberry have been recovered, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 10.

1. Deadly double shooting in north Phoenix

Featured

North Phoenix double shooting leaves 1 dead
article

North Phoenix double shooting leaves 1 dead

One man is dead and another is expected to survive following a shooting late Thursday night in north Phoenix.

2. Men drowned in Fossil Creek

Featured

Bodies of men who drowned at Fossil Creek recovered: sheriff
article

Bodies of men who drowned at Fossil Creek recovered: sheriff

The bodies of two men have been recovered at Fossil Creek after authorities say the men went into the water and never resurfaced.

3. Suns eye next head coach

Featured

Suns to hire Mike Budenholzer as new head coach: report
article

Suns to hire Mike Budenholzer as new head coach: report

The Suns plan to hire former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

4. Anti-Israel riot broken up at UArizona

Featured

University of Arizona police forced to deploy 'chemical munitions' to break up anti-Israel riot
article

University of Arizona police forced to deploy 'chemical munitions' to break up anti-Israel riot

Officers at the University of Arizona were forced to deploy tear gas or another chemical agent to disperse anti-Israel protests on the campus, officials said.

5. Miss USA controversy

Featured

Miss USA, Miss Teen USA resign days apart. What’s going on?
article

Miss USA, Miss Teen USA resign days apart. What’s going on?

The resignations of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA came after the former Miss USA social media director also quit, alleging "workplace toxicity and bullying."

Today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/10/24

A nice and sunny Friday in the Valley with a high in the low 90s.