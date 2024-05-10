Deadly north Phoenix shooting; bodies found in Fossil Creek l Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - A double shooting in a north Phoenix neighborhood left a man dead, the bodies of two men who drowned at Fossil Creek near Strawberry have been recovered, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 10.
1. Deadly double shooting in north Phoenix
One man is dead and another is expected to survive following a shooting late Thursday night in north Phoenix.
2. Men drowned in Fossil Creek
The bodies of two men have been recovered at Fossil Creek after authorities say the men went into the water and never resurfaced.
3. Suns eye next head coach
The Suns plan to hire former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.
4. Anti-Israel riot broken up at UArizona
Officers at the University of Arizona were forced to deploy tear gas or another chemical agent to disperse anti-Israel protests on the campus, officials said.
5. Miss USA controversy
The resignations of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA came after the former Miss USA social media director also quit, alleging "workplace toxicity and bullying."
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/10/24
A nice and sunny Friday in the Valley with a high in the low 90s.