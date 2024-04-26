Arizona fake electors case: State Senator Anthony Kern and attorney for Jim Lamon respond

There's new reaction following the indictment of 11 fake electors in Arizona. The group of Republicans are accused of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump.

On April 25, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced a grand jury indicted the group and several others.

FOX 10 has contacted these defendants since the indictment was made public. Defendants include party officials and Arizona Republican Party committee members.

Now we're hearing from a former senate candidate and State Senator Anthony Kern.

"They signed a forged certificate of vote, which is an official document that the government sends in that said that they were the duly elected electors in 2020 and that’s not true, "said Toni Cani, a Democratic political consultant for Biden-Harris.

Mayes says a video from 2020 shows the 11 Arizonans signing a document to Congress falsely declaring Donald Trump beat Joe Biden in Arizona.

Attorney Dennis Wilenchik represents James Lamon, an energy industry executive who lost the 2022 Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat.

"He didn't do anything criminal. I don't understand anything criminal in the complaint. That isn't a stretch of the imagination and the law," said Wilenchik. "The document was not to be used seriously. It would be a stretch of anybody's imagination to imply that Mr. Lamon was a successful businessman, former member of the armed forces. His father, grandfather. Same thing. Would in any way do anything to harm this country whatsoever."

Lamon and 10 other Arizona defendants face several felonies. Charges include fraud, forgery, and conspiracy.

Former federal prosecutor Roy Herrera is not involved in this case, but says these charges are serious.

"They’re facing things like conspiracy charges, things like forgery, things like fraud. These are very serious charges that could involve a lot of jail time for defendants if they’re found guilty."

State Senator Anthony Kern statement

"When President Trump called for my aid, I answered. My reward? A crooked Democrat Attorney General prosecuting me with 9 fabricated felonies. Washington DC needs courageous fighters like me, that’s why I’m running for Congress to change the system."

"We're going to vigorously, of course, and hopefully prevail. And when we do, we're going to file a malicious prosecution claim," said Wilenchik.

Jake Hoffman released a statement on April 24 saying he is innocent of any crime and claims the attorney general is weaponizing her office.

FOX 10 reached out and have yet to hear back from other defendants listed on the indictment.



