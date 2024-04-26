ASU campus latest site for pro-Palestine protests; arrest made in Glendale cold case | Nightly Roundup

From pro-Palestinian protesters taking over on ASU's campus to an arrest made in an eight-year-old Glendale cold case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, April 26, 2024.
1. ASU becomes the latest campus to be taken over by Palestinian supporters
Featured
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters have gathered on the campus of Arizona State University, near University Drive and College Avenue.
2. Day 12 of the Chad Daybell trial saw five more witnesses take the stand
Featured
A quick funeral and religious red flags. Five witnesses took the stand to testify against Chad Daybell, who could face the death penalty if he's found guilty. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
3. An arrest was made in a Glendale cold case dating back to 2016
Featured
Glendale Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a murder that happened eight years ago.
4. Five new names have been released from the Arizona fake elector case
Featured
Authorities revealed the charges filed against an ex-aide of former President Trump and four attorneys in Arizona's fake elector case, but the names of former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Rudy Giuliani remained blacked out.
5. Green Valley Fire District got quite a scare when a man brought in a surprising find
Featured
Firefighters in one Southern Arizona fire station got quite the scare Thursday when a man brought what he thought was a live grenade to the station.
A look at freeway closures this weekend
Phoenix-area weekend freeway closures (April 26-29)
Eastbound US 60 will be closed between I-10 and Mill Avenue; westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road will be closed. Southbound Loop 101 will be closed between US 60 and Guadalupe Road, while the southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at University Drive and Broadway Road are also closed. ADOT says to plan on I-10 lane restrictions near the Broadway Curve this weekend.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
6 PM Weather Forecast - 4/26/24
Nearly perfect temperatures in our forecast but the winds continue to howl.