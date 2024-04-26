ASU campus latest site for pro-Palestine protests; arrest made in Glendale cold case | Nightly Roundup

From pro-Palestinian protesters taking over on ASU's campus to an arrest made in an eight-year-old Glendale cold case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, April 26, 2024.

1. ASU becomes the latest campus to be taken over by Palestinian supporters

Featured article

2. Day 12 of the Chad Daybell trial saw five more witnesses take the stand

Featured article

3. An arrest was made in a Glendale cold case dating back to 2016

Featured article

4. Five new names have been released from the Arizona fake elector case

Featured article

5. Green Valley Fire District got quite a scare when a man brought in a surprising find

Featured article

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Also, your weather forecast for tonight