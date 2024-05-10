Expand / Collapse search

Arizona parents arrested; camera captures dramatic crash | Nightly Roundup

Published  May 10, 2024 6:46pm MST
PHOENIX - From a shocking moment that was caught on camera to the latest in Chad Daybell's murder trial, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, May 10, 2024.

1. Big changes coming to AC units

Big changes are coming to air conditioning units in 2025, industry expert says
Air conditioning experts say within the last year and a half, the A/C industry has gone through significant changes with more on the way. We found out how it'll impact homeowners who need a new A/C unit once the one they have now dies.

2. Shocking crash captured on video

Crash footage shows car flipped upside down in Phoenix neighborhood, suspect at-large
Security footage captured a dramatic crash in a Phoenix neighborhood where one car flipped on to its roof. Neighbors say speeding is a regular occurence in the area and something needs to be done to stop it. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more.

3. ASU Police Chief placed on leave

ASU Police Chief on leave amid complaints over actions during Tempe campus protest
The chief of ASU Police has been placed on leave in the aftermath of a campus protest in late April.

4. Chad Daybell Trial latest

Chad Daybell trial: Witnesses talk about handling of Tammy Daybell's death
On the 21st day of Chad Daybell's murder trial, the focus shifted back to the affair between Daybell and Vallow, how Tammy’s sudden death was handled, and the controversial decision made shortly that was tied to Chad’s alleged visions.

5. Arizona parents arrested

Arizona parents arrested 2 years after son's alleged murder
After almost two years, the Arizona parents of an eight-year-old child who died in 2022 were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Phoenix-area weekend freeway closures (May 10-13)

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Evening Weather Forecast - 5/10/2024

Get ready for a rather hot week next week!