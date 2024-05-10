Arizona parents arrested; camera captures dramatic crash | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a shocking moment that was caught on camera to the latest in Chad Daybell's murder trial, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, May 10, 2024.
1. Big changes coming to AC units
Featured
Air conditioning experts say within the last year and a half, the A/C industry has gone through significant changes with more on the way. We found out how it'll impact homeowners who need a new A/C unit once the one they have now dies.
2. Shocking crash captured on video
Featured
Security footage captured a dramatic crash in a Phoenix neighborhood where one car flipped on to its roof. Neighbors say speeding is a regular occurence in the area and something needs to be done to stop it. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more.
3. ASU Police Chief placed on leave
Featured
The chief of ASU Police has been placed on leave in the aftermath of a campus protest in late April.
4. Chad Daybell Trial latest
Featured
On the 21st day of Chad Daybell's murder trial, the focus shifted back to the affair between Daybell and Vallow, how Tammy’s sudden death was handled, and the controversial decision made shortly that was tied to Chad’s alleged visions.
5. Arizona parents arrested
Featured
After almost two years, the Arizona parents of an eight-year-old child who died in 2022 were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
A look at freeway closures this weekend
Phoenix-area weekend freeway closures (May 10-13)
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Evening Weather Forecast - 5/10/2024
Get ready for a rather hot week next week!