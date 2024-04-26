Grenade believed to be live caused a scare at Southern Arizona fire station

A man's visit to a Southern Arizona fire station resulted in quite a big scare for firefighters.

The incident, officials say, happened on the morning of April 25, when a man brought what he thought was a live grenade to a fire station in the Green Valley Fire District.

The man told firefighters that he found the grenade on his son's property, and wasn't sure what to do with it. Crews were evacuated from the station as a precaution, and a nearby intersection was shut down.

Fire officials say the Pima Regional Bomb Squad later responded, and found the grenade was not live.

