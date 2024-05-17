Brush fire near Interstate 10 in Avondale expected to continue smoldering into Saturday

article

A brush fire near Interstate 10 and Dysart Road is expected to continue to produce smoke from Friday night into Saturday morning, according to Avondale Fire and Medical.

The fire was captured by Arizona Department of Transportation cameras in the area.

(Screenshot from Arizona Department of Transportation traffic cameras)

Crews are on scene and "using natural barriers to help control the fire."

According to a release, this is due to the size of the fire and the fire's location in the Agua Fria River bed.

Map of where the fire is: