Another round Phoenix metro freeway closures and potential traffic problems

Another closure along Interstate 17 is scheduled, and this time, it's the northbound lanes between Loop 303 and State Route 74.

The closure starts May 17 at 10 p.m. and runs through 5 a.m. Monday morning, May 20, as the Arizona Department of Transportation will be doing pavement work.

"It's disruptive!" said Alex.

Frustrated rivers and limited options

"About I-17, I feel like that’s pretty insane. It’s going to be hard to try to go around, because there’s not a lot of places you can go, not even dirt roads."

The thought of what looms ahead this weekend is already annoying Daniel, who lives right next to the highway.

"I would have to leave my house two hours before anywhere I go. You know what I mean?"

"This is going to be an especially difficult weekend," ADOT spokesperson Doug Nintzel said.

Valley drivers will experience closures on our roads this weekend, including the big one: the I-17 pavement project. The stretch was at the heart of drivers' drama last Mother's Day weekend when they suffered hours-long traffic that spilled onto local streets, outraging nearby neighbors.

"Last weekend, southbound, it was a real challenge because we didn’t have any good alternate routes, and we were not recommending people drive in to the nearby neighborhoods. But we needed to respond this week, and we really put a lot of work into planning things out," said Nintzel.

He warns drivers of construction being northbound this time around as drivers will be funneled through the primary detour of a two-lane frontage road system.

While sympathizing with drivers, he stresses the short-term pain will be for a long-term gain.

Taking a closer look at the detour route

ADOT says to exit on the northbound frontage road between Loop 303 and SR 74. Be sure to use the posted detour and avoid using local streets, including North Valley Parkway. That caused a massive backup in the neighborhood last weekend. They're urging everyone to take a number of steps: leave early, avoid the rush hour, and take designated detours, not ones that cut through neighborhoods.

Nintzel says he understands the frustration, but stresses this short-term pain is worth it for the long term gain of the paved roads.

"This project is going to make the pavement along I-17 between Happy Valley road and State Route 74 much smoother. You are going to enjoy the ride on I-17, it’s just a matter of baring with us, let us get through these closures and get through the work."

A work that's a necessary evil for Roger Vore with the Rock Springs Cafe off the I-17. He says he's grateful, despite the road mess. Customers are still coming in for a slice of pie.

"This is some progress that we desperately need out here. Everyone knows that, and with all progress, there’s some setbacks. And that’s what you have to do – deal with them. And we’ve dealt with things a lot worse than this."

Nintzel's suggestions for drivers this weekend:

"Stick with the primary detour because we are really looking to move traffic as quickly as possible through the frontage road system versus any of the local streets; they are not there to be able to handle the excess freeway traffic. It causes problems for the residents. It causes problems for the driver because they end up in bumper to bumper traffic."

These closures are also impacting drivers and businesses alongside the route.

More Valley freeway closures

It's going to be a busy weekend with six Valley freeways set to be shut down.

In the East Valley, the northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway will be closed from U.S. 60 to Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway from 9 p.m. Friday, May 17 to 5 a.m. Monday, May 20 for a pavement project.

The northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Warner, Elliot, and Guadalupe roads will be closed. The southbound Loop 202 ramp to eastbound U.S. 60 will also be closed during that time for bridge maintenance.

Just north of that closure, northbound State Route 143 will be closed from Broadway Road to Washington Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for paving.

In Tempe, eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed from Interstate 10 and Mill Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for sign work.