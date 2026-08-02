Hit-and-run search underway after SUV strikes pedestrian in Phoenix

The Brief A hit-and-run driver in an SUV struck a woman crossing near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road around 2 a.m. on Aug. 2. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Phoenix Police are still searching for the driver and vehicle.



A hit-and-run driver is wanted in Phoenix, after police said they struck a woman crossing a busy road overnight.

What we know:

A caller reported that an unknown vehicle, only determined to be an SUV, struck a pedestrian crossing near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road at around 2 a.m. on Aug. 2.

Fire officials took the woman suffering life-threatening injuries, to a nearby hospital.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity and current condition were not released. Officers are still trying to locate the driver and vehicle involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Phoenix Police. Those wishing to remain anonymous can go through Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Map of the area of the hit-and-run crash.