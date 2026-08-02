Hit-and-run search underway after SUV strikes pedestrian in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A hit-and-run driver is wanted in Phoenix, after police said they struck a woman crossing a busy road overnight.
What we know:
A caller reported that an unknown vehicle, only determined to be an SUV, struck a pedestrian crossing near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road at around 2 a.m. on Aug. 2.
Fire officials took the woman suffering life-threatening injuries, to a nearby hospital.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity and current condition were not released. Officers are still trying to locate the driver and vehicle involved.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Phoenix Police. Those wishing to remain anonymous can go through Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
Map of the area of the hit-and-run crash.
The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Phoenix Police Department.