Grand Canyon flood victim identified; verdict in Tupac trial | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From a Grand Canyon flood victim being identified, to a verdict being reached in a high-profile murder case, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Two found dead in Grand Canyon flash flooding; many others missing
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Rescuers search for roughly 15 missing hikers after Grand Canyon flash floods leave at least two dead. Over 60 people were airlifted to safety as pipeline damage forces hotel closures.
2. Verdict in Tupac murder trial
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A jury in Las Vegas has found Duane 'Keefe D' Davis guilty in orchestrating rapper Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing.
3. Rare 1969 penny could be worth thousands
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A penny minted at the San Francisco Mint in 1969 may be worth up to $600,000 due to what is referred to as a "doubled die obverse" mistake made during the minting process.
4. Arizona man missing in Nepal floods, mudslides
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The Nepalese community in Arizona is reeling after devastating floods and mudslides in Nepal and Tibet killed more than 780 people and left several thousand missing.
5. Stormy Sunday night continues into Monday morning
A new monsoon storm has brought a round of morning rain to parts of the Valley. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has more.
A look at your weather this week
FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on how our monsoon season is shaping up so far and has more on our lingering storm after a dangerously stormy night.
Get the full forecast