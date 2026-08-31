Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 6:19 PM MST until MON 6:45 PM MST, Yuma County, Maricopa County
10
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 5:23 PM MST until MON 8:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 4:22 PM MST until MON 8:15 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 6:45 PM MST, La Paz County
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Tonopah Desert, Aguila Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
from MON 12:00 PM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Gila Bend
Flood Watch
until TUE 1:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Mountains, Marble and Glen Canyons, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau
Flood Advisory
from MON 6:36 PM MST until MON 9:30 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:38 PM MST until TUE 2:30 AM MST, Pima County

Grand Canyon flood victim identified; verdict in Tupac trial | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published August 31, 2026 6:24 PM MST
Published August 31, 2026 6:24 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - From a Grand Canyon flood victim being identified, to a verdict being reached in a high-profile murder case, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Two found dead in Grand Canyon flash flooding; many others missing

Featured

Flash floods hit Grand Canyon: 2 dead, 15 missing
article

Flash floods hit Grand Canyon: 2 dead, 15 missing

Rescuers search for roughly 15 missing hikers after Grand Canyon flash floods leave at least two dead. Over 60 people were airlifted to safety as pipeline damage forces hotel closures.

2. Verdict in Tupac murder trial

Featured

Tupac Shakur murder: Duane 'Keefe D' Davis found guilty in 1996 drive-by shooting of rapper
article

Tupac Shakur murder: Duane 'Keefe D' Davis found guilty in 1996 drive-by shooting of rapper

A jury in Las Vegas has found Duane 'Keefe D' Davis guilty in orchestrating rapper Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing.

3. Rare 1969 penny could be worth thousands

Featured

Check your piggy bank - You may have a rare 1969 penny worth up to $600,000
article

Check your piggy bank - You may have a rare 1969 penny worth up to $600,000

A penny minted at the San Francisco Mint in 1969 may be worth up to $600,000 due to what is referred to as a "doubled die obverse" mistake made during the minting process.

4. Arizona man missing in Nepal floods, mudslides

Featured

Arizona man missing after devastating floods, mudslides in Nepal
article

Arizona man missing after devastating floods, mudslides in Nepal

The Nepalese community in Arizona is reeling after devastating floods and mudslides in Nepal and Tibet killed more than 780 people and left several thousand missing.

5. Stormy Sunday night continues into Monday morning

Morning monsoon storm moves through Phoenix
Morning monsoon storm moves through Phoenix

Morning monsoon storm moves through Phoenix

A new monsoon storm has brought a round of morning rain to parts of the Valley. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has more.

A look at your weather this week

Flood watches remain in the High Country
Flood watches remain in the High Country

Flood watches remain in the High Country

FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on how our monsoon season is shaping up so far and has more on our lingering storm after a dangerously stormy night.

Get the full forecast

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews