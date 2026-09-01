MCSO seeking information on 1995 cold case murder near Lake Havasu City

The Brief Sheriffs in Mohave County are looking for help as they investigate the death of Jean Andrae Brady. Brady was found dead near Lake Havasu City on June 25, 1995.



Sheriffs in northwestern Arizona are looking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a murder that happened decades ago.

What we know:

In a statement released on Sept. 1, officials with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Jean Andrae Brady.

Per investigators, Brady's body was found on June 25, 1995 in Standard Wash, which is located in the Lake Havasu City area. Brady was 48 years old when she was found dead.

Officials said when Brady's remains were first found, she was identified as a Jane Doe: her true identity was later found by investigators. Her cause of death was determined to be from multiple gunshot wounds.

"Despite interviews conducted during the investigation, including with Brady’s ex-husband, no suspect was ever identified," read a portion of the statement.

Jean Andrae Brady (Courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Dig deeper:

According to detectives, Brady's parents, identified as Robert Curtis Patterson of Chicago and Doris Jean Massman of Missouri, died in 1969 and 1979, respectively, decades before Brady was killed.

"It is believed that Brady’s relatives may be residing in Missouri and/or Kansas," read a portion of the statement.

Offiicals also say they are seeking extended family members to release Brady's personal property, as multiple boxes of such properties were recovered when detectives served a search warrant on a storage unit that was rented by Brady at the time of her death.

What you can do:

"Anyone who knew Brady, knew her associates in Lake Havasu City in 1995, has information about who may have had cause to harm her, or may be part of her extended family is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit at (928) 753-0753 ext. 4408," officials wrote.

Area where Brady's body was found