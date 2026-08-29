Ex-trooper, 92, jailed after allegedly stabbing wife to death in tragic dementia spiral

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The Brief A 92-year-old former state trooper was booked into jail Saturday for allegedly stabbing his 89-year-old wife to death inside their Goodyear home. The couple's adult son discovered his mother dead in bed while visiting from out of state, shortly before the suspect attempted a pill overdose. A judge set bond at $1 million after prosecutors cited the violent nature of the attack, despite defense claims of sudden dementia-related behavior.



A 92-year-old former state trooper accused of stabbing his wife to death inside their Goodyear home made his first court appearance Saturday, where a judge ordered him held on a $1 million bond.

What we know:

John "Jack" Robinson Biggs Sr. was booked into Maricopa County jail on second-degree murder and aggravated assault charges following his release from a local hospital. Authorities say Biggs tried to end his own life by taking pills after the Aug. 24 killing of his 89-year-old wife, Jane Biggs.

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The hearing was delayed for nearly 20 minutes as court personnel finagled with Biggs' hearing aids so the wheelchair-bound suspect could follow the proceedings. Prosecutor Brooke Gaunt detailed a violent scene inside the home near 150th Avenue and Indian School Road, saying that Jane Biggs suffered multiple stab wounds to her neck as well as defensive wounds on her hands and arms. The victim's body was discovered in the master bedroom by the couple's adult son, who had flown in from out of state after he said his father started "exhibiting signs and symptoms of dementia."

What they're saying:

"We certainly recognize his age and lack of criminal history," Gaunt told the judge, while emphasizing "the serious nature of these allegations" and arguing that Biggs remains a danger to the public and his family.

Defense attorney Zach Murphy advocated for a far lower $25,000 bond, emphasizing Biggs' clean record and a quarter-century of public service as a Maryland state trooper. Murphy pointed to a recent, uncharacteristic mental decline as a key factor in the incident. "There appears to be some odd behavior that didn't exist before," Murphy told the court.

Biggs tried to speak up to give his own account of what happened during the hearing, but his attorney quickly shut him down and advised him to remain quiet.

What's next:

The judge ultimately agreed with the state, setting bail at $1 million. If Biggs manages to post bond, he will be placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring and barred from contacting his family. His next court date is set for Sept. 4.

Map of the area where the alleged murder occurred: