Musician Elet blends Navajo heritage and EDM beats ahead of new album release

The Brief An artist named Elet writes, produces, and performs R&B and EDM music and is releasing his second album next month on Spotify and Apple Music. His new song called "Bullet" incorporates French and stems from experiencing a love that he would take a bullet for. Drawing inspiration from his Navajo heritage, the artist aims to encourage more people of Navajo background to enter the artistic and entertainment fields.



An R&B and EDM artist named Elet writes, produces, and performs his own music, offering a behind-the-scenes look at his song called "Bullet," which will be featured on his second album.

What we know:

Elet stepped in front of the camera to sing the track for a music video on Aug. 29.

Local perspective:

On his last album, "Smoke and Mirrors," released in 2022, he included the Navajo language in his songs, something he says has spiritual meaning.

This time, he is incorporating French into his music. He chose the title "Bullet" because he experienced a love that he would take a bullet for.

Navajo Heritage:

Across all his music, Elet takes a lot of inspiration from his Navajo heritage.

"You don't really see a lot of Navajo, or people with Navajo heritage that are making artistic or entertainment media," Elet said. "So, I think we can, especially my work, hopefully that drives people to move in that direction."

What's next:

He is planning on releasing the album next month, and it will be available on Spotify and Apple Music.