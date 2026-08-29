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Teens sought in door-kicking prank; Musician blends Navajo heritage with EDM | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published August 29, 2026 5:54 PM MST
Published August 29, 2026 5:54 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - From arrests made after a high school fight, to a viral door-kicking trend, and a musician blending Navajo heritage with EDM, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, August 29, 2026.

1. Chandler man accused of murder, elder abuse in death of his mother

Chandler man accused of murder, elder abuse in death of his mother
Chandler man accused of murder, elder abuse in death of his mother

Chandler man accused of murder, elder abuse in death of his mother

A Chandler man is facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly allowing his 84-year-old mom to live in maggot-infested conditions in thier home. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi learns what court documents are revealing.

2. 3 arrested after fight at high school football game in Phoenix

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Pepper spray, Taser used to break up fight at Sierra Linda High School; 3 in custody
article

Pepper spray, Taser used to break up fight at Sierra Linda High School; 3 in custody

Three people were arrested at a Phoenix high school football game after cops say a man confronted fans who have a restraining order against him.

3. Navajo EDM performer shoots music video in Tempe

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Musician Elet blends Navajo heritage and EDM beats ahead of new album release
article

Musician Elet blends Navajo heritage and EDM beats ahead of new album release

Musician Elet discusses how his Navajo heritage inspires his EDM and R&B songs as he prepares to drop a new album.

4. Teens wanted for criminal prank

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Viral door-kicking social media trend leads to felony property damage in Phoenix
article

Viral door-kicking social media trend leads to felony property damage in Phoenix

 

5. Body pulled from community lake following morning search

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Body recovered from Mesa lake after caller reports man submerged, police say
article

Body recovered from Mesa lake after caller reports man submerged, police say

Authorities recovered a body from a community lake near Dobson Road and Isabella Avenue in Mesa following a search on Aug. 29.

A look at your weather this weekend

Dust, heavy rain moving in as extreme heat warning ends in Phoenix
Dust, heavy rain moving in as extreme heat warning ends in Phoenix

Dust, heavy rain moving in as extreme heat warning ends in Phoenix

Phoenix faces heavy rain, blowing dust, and lower temperatures as monsoon moisture moves in. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin on the air quality, dust, and flood alerts this weekend. 

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