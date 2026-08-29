2 runners hospitalized after high school cross-country meet in Chandler

The Brief Two high school cross-country runners were hospitalized, and three others were treated at the scene for heat-related illness in Chandler. Chandler Fire crews responded to Tumbleweed Park around 9:25 a.m. after personnel realized they had multiple patients and requested extra resources. Phoenix temperatures reached 113 degrees on Saturday, while the exact conditions and heat illnesses remain unreleased.



Two high school cross-country runners were hospitalized due to heat-related illness on Saturday while at a meet, according to the Chandler Fire Department.

What we know:

Crews responded to Tumbleweed Park in Chandler at around 9:25 a.m. on Aug. 29. According to Chief Scott Chapman, fire personnel "realized they had multiple patients," and requested extra resources.

Two runners participating in the meet were taken to a nearby hospital with symptoms of apparent heat-related illness. Three other individuals were treated at the meet.

The high in Phoenix on Saturday reached 113 degrees.

What we don't know:

The exact heat-related illness was not released, and the conditions and identities of those hospitalized were not made known.

Fire officials did not release any additional information.

Map of where the incident occurred.