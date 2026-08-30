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Arizona SWAT team smokes out attempted homicide suspect after hearing victim's screams

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Cochise County
Published August 30, 2026 3:57 PM MST
Published August 30, 2026 3:57 PM MST
article

John Lopez, 30, was arrested by Sierra Vista police following a SWAT standoff on Aug. 29. (Sierra Vista Police Department, Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Sierra Vista police rescued an injured woman Saturday after responding to reports of desperate screams inside an apartment.
    • The suspect, 30-year-old John Lopez, barricaded himself inside until SWAT officers used less-lethal force to end the standoff.
    • Lopez was booked into jail on major felony charges, including attempted homicide, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - A Cochise County man faces attempted homicide and kidnapping charges after an early-morning domestic violence call escalated into a tense SWAT standoff in Sierra Vista over the weekend.

What we know:

Officers with the Sierra Vista Police Department arrested the suspect, 30-year-old John Lopez, Saturday morning following a barricade situation at an apartment complex, ultimately using less-lethal tactics to force his surrender after rescuing an injured woman.

The violent incident began around 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 when a neighbor in the 90 block of Kings Way called 911 after hearing desperate screams coming from inside an apartment. Responding officers arrived at the scene and heard the screams themselves. Moving quickly, police established contact with the female victim and successfully pulled her to safety. She was rushed to a local hospital for assessment and treatment of her injuries.

READ MORE: Cochise County homeowner shoots, kills suspected intruder in apparent home burglary

Lopez then barricaded himself inside the unit, allegedly refusing officers' orders to surrender. SVPD established a secure perimeter around the building and called in help from negotiators and the Regional SWAT Team. Following a standoff, SWAT operators deployed less-lethal force to take Lopez into custody.

Dig deeper:

Lopez sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the arrest and was medically cleared before being transported to the Cochise County Jail. He was booked on a laundry list of serious charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, preventing the use of 911 in an emergency, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, along with two outstanding failure-to-appear warrants.

Map of the area where the standoff occurred:

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Sierra Vista Police Department and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

Cochise CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews