Accused Mesa serial sexual assault suspect accepts plea deal, facing 28 to 32 years in prison

The Brief A Mesa man has accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to four counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted sexual assault. Prosecutors say James Estep assaulted at least five women between the ages of 15 and 38 in incidents spanning from 2018 through 2023. Estep faces 28 to 32 years in prison under the agreement, with sentencing scheduled for Oct. 2.



A Mesa man accused of sexually assaulting multiple women has accepted a plea deal.

What we know:

Court records show James Estep pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted sexual assault.

James Estep

Prosecutors say between 2018 and 2023, Estep assaulted at least five women between the ages of 15 and 38 years old. Mesa Police arrested Estep in July 2023 after a woman came forward, saying she met him at a Tempe bar and went home with him. Once at his home, the woman claimed he put his arm around her neck, causing her to struggle to breathe, and restrained her to the bed.

The incident led investigators to notice similarities between a May 2021 incident, and an April 2023 incident, both involving Estep grabbing the women's necks and sexually assaulting them. DNA collected from those prior incidents matched the DNA from the July 2023 incident, court documents said.

Related article

In August 2023, Estep was arrested again for the assault on a teenage girl in the back of his SUV near Lebanon Lane and Apache Boulevard. According to court records, Estep offered a ride to the teen, who initially declined, but he "insisted and pressured her to feel obligated to get in."

After Estep took her phone, he allegedly began to strangle her and told her to get in the back seat. The teen attempted to fight him off, but Estep punched her in the face and assaulted her. Surveillance video and witnesses led officials to Estep.

What's next:

In exchange for Estep's plea, he faces 28 to 32 years in prison. His sentencing is set for Oct. 2.