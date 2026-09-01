Mesa DUI arrest leads to resignation of Superstition Fire & Medical employee

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The Brief A Superstition Fire & Medical District employee resigned following an off-duty incident while operating a district vehicle on Aug. 28. The employee, identified by the Mesa Police Department as Jeffrey Cranmer, was arrested on suspicion of DUI at an In-N-Out near Signal Butte Road and U.S. 60. Fire district officials placed Cranmer on administrative leave pending an investigation before submitting his resignation.



After being placed on administrative leave, an employee with the Superstition Fire & Medical District resigned from his job, the district said on Sept. 1.

What we know:

The resignation stemmed from an off-duty incident while the employee was using a district vehicle on Aug. 28. The employee initially was on administrative leave pending an investigation, but resigned.

"We take this matter seriously and have fully cooperated with the appropriate law enforcement agency," the district said.

Dig deeper:

The Mesa Police Department says the employee was Jeffrey Cranmer, and he was arrested on suspicion of DUI at an In-N-Out near Signal Butte Road and U.S. 60.

"We recognize the concern and disappointment this incident may have caused within our community, and we sincerely regret the impact it has had. The reported actions of this individual do not reflect the values, professionalism, integrity, or standards of Superstition Fire & Medical District or the dedicated personnel who serve our community every day," the fire district said. "We hold our personnel to high standards and expect those standards to be reflected in their conduct. While we cannot undo what occurred, we remain committed to addressing this matter appropriately and ensuring those standards are upheld."