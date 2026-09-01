Grand Canyon flash flood latest; rare penny worth hundreds of thousands of dollars | Morning News Brief

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From a deadly police shooting in the East Valley to the latest on the deadly flash flooding at the Grand Canyon, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

1. Man dead following Mesa police shooting

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2. Search continues following Grand Canyon flash flooding

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3. Deadly gay bar shooting in Southern Arizona

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4. Latest on the Charlie Kirk murder trial

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5. Check your piggy bank!

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A look at your weather for tomorrow

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