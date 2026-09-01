Grand Canyon flash flood latest; rare penny worth hundreds of thousands of dollars | Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - From a deadly police shooting in the East Valley to the latest on the deadly flash flooding at the Grand Canyon, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of Tuesday, September 1, 2026.
1. Man dead following Mesa police shooting
Featured
Gilbert Police are investigating a deadly shooting that involved Mesa Police officers on the night of Aug. 31.
2. Search continues following Grand Canyon flash flooding
Featured
Grand Canyon flash flooding killed two people, left one missing, and forced hotel closures after destroying part of the park's main waterline.
3. Deadly gay bar shooting in Southern Arizona
Featured
Three men were found dead following a shooting at a Tucson gay bar, which is now being investigated as a possible hate crime.
4. Latest on the Charlie Kirk murder trial
Featured
The man accused of killing Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is back in court Tuesday for a hearing where prosecutors will make their final arguments that they have enough probable cause to support the aggravated murder charge that puts the death penalty on the table and the defense arguing they don’t.
5. Check your piggy bank!
Featured
A penny minted at the San Francisco Mint in 1969 may be worth up to $600,000 due to what is referred to as a "doubled die obverse" mistake made during the minting process.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Dry conditions and low triple-digit highs continue in Phoenix before storm chances increase Thursday night into Friday.
Get the Full Forecast