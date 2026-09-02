Arizona weather forecast: Highs to dip amid weekend storm chances

The Brief Phoenix forecast high reaches 103 on Wednesday with dry but humid conditions. Storm chances jump to 30% to 40% Thursday evening into Friday morning. Flash flooding risk increases statewide, especially in southeastern Arizona.



Another day of near-normal temperatures and dry conditions in the Valley.

Today:

In Phoenix, the forecast high climbs to 103 Wednesday afternoon. It will be dry, but humid. Some passing clouds are expected and there's a low chance of a few isolated showers approaching the periphery of the Valley to the South and East. A better chance for storms exists over southeastern and northeastern Arizona. In those zones, scattered showers and storms could produce pockets of heavy rain and lightning.

Later This Week:

Our pattern will begin pulling tropical moisture across the state the next few days. This will increase storm chances across much of Arizona, including the Valley. In Phoenix. the chance for storms jumps to 30-40% Thursday evening into Friday morning. A continued chance for storms runs through at least Friday and Saturday. As more moisture streams up from the south, the possibility of flash flooding increases around the state, especially over southeastern Arizona.

Temperatures:

The forecast highs will remain in the low triple digits thanks to the clouds and showers expected around the state the next few days. The forecast highs dip to 102 on Thursday, 101 on Friday and 100 on Saturday. By Saturday, dependent upon cloud coverage and rain, some parts of the Valley could cap in the 90s with overnight lows in the low 80s or even upper 70s.

Looking Ahead:

Next week, there is more uncertainty over the extent of tropical moisture that will continue to feed into Arizona. For now, there's at least a low chance for additional storms into next week and this will keep temperatures near average, around 102-105 degrees.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.