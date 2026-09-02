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Seen on TV: September 2

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated September 2, 2026 7:42 AM MST Published September 2, 2026 4:30 AM MST
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PHOENIX - Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Urban Hip-E Fresh Kitchen

Patrick Mahomes signature logo uniforms

Mountainside Fitness

Arizona Highways

Dementia-friendly park

  • 5992 S. All America Way
  • Tempe, AZ 85283

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