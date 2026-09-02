Seen on TV: September 2

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Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Urban Hip-E Fresh Kitchen

950 S. Mill Ave.

Tempe, AZ 85281

UrbanHipETempe.toast.site

Patrick Mahomes signature logo uniforms

Chandler High School

https://athsolutions.shop/mahomes

Mountainside Fitness

3625 S. Gilbert Rd.

Gilbert AZ 85297

https://mountainsidefitness.com/locations

Arizona Highways

2039 W. Lewis Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85009

www.arizonahighways.com

Dementia-friendly park

5992 S. All America Way

Tempe, AZ 85283

Live-streamed video