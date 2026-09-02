Seen on TV: September 2
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Wednesday, September 2, 2026
Urban Hip-E Fresh Kitchen
- 950 S. Mill Ave.
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- UrbanHipETempe.toast.site
Patrick Mahomes signature logo uniforms
- Chandler High School
- https://athsolutions.shop/mahomes
Mountainside Fitness
- 3625 S. Gilbert Rd.
- Gilbert AZ 85297
- https://mountainsidefitness.com/locations
Arizona Highways
- 2039 W. Lewis Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85009
- www.arizonahighways.com
Dementia-friendly park
- 5992 S. All America Way
- Tempe, AZ 85283