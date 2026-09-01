Peoria double shooting investigated as attempted murder-suicide

The Brief Police are investigating a double shooting involving two adults in Peoria near Grand Avenue and Peoria on Sept. 1. Preliminary investigation shows one person shot the other before taking their own life. It is unclear if the victim survived.



Police are investigating a double shooting that left at least one person dead in Peoria Tuesday night.

What we know:

The attempted murder-suicide happened in the area of Grand and Peoria avenues on Sept. 1. Peoria Police said it involved two adults, who were known to each other.

Preliminary investigation revealed one person shot the other, before taking their own life.

Peoria Police are investigating a double shooting on Sept. 1.

Officers said there is no threat to the community, while it remains an active investigation.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown, and the people involved have not yet been identified.

It is unclear if the victim survived.

Map of the area where the shooting occurred.