Grand Canyon flash flood: Questions raised over North Kaibab Trail safety

The Brief The search continues for missing 53-year-old hiker Tim Smith following the deadly weekend of flash flooding in the Grand Canyon. Friends John Giusti, 46, and Brent Rosenkranz, 42, died in the flood as officials assess inner canyon infrastructure damage. Questions surround the reopening of the North Kaibab Trail near the Dragon Bravo Fire burn scar after runoff accelerated flooding.



The search continues for a missing hiker, 53-year-old Tim Smith, after deadly flash flooding over the weekend in the Grand Canyon. His two friends, 46-year-old John Giusti and 42-year-old Brent Rosenkranz, both lost their lives in the floods. Rescue crews are still searching for Smith while other officials assess the damage to infrastructure in the canyon.

Questions Raised:

Those who regularly hike the Grand Canyon say there are known dangers associated with trips during monsoon season. However, questions are mounting over whether the inner canyon was really ready for hikers and other visitors following last year's devastating Dragon Bravo Fire.

"It's just devastating because I can just put myself right there," said Brian Speciale, host of the Grand Canyon Hiker Dude Show.

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Hiking the Grand Canyon:

Speciale has hiked the Grand Canyon countless times. He says the Rim-to-Rim hike includes a trek through exposed stretches with little shade and then a stretch referred to as "The Box" between Cottonwood Campground and Phantom Ranch Campground.

"It's called The Box for a reason," Speciale said. "It's a very narrow set of essentially slot canyon walls that just close in on you and tower above you and the creek, even when it's running at its normal height, is just running right beside you for the duration of this, we're talking four, four and a half miles."

While park officials have not shared exactly where the flash flood deaths happened, Speciale says this area poses particular dangers if severe rainfall hits.

"If you're in that Box, there are so few places to escape, and when I say escape, I just mean to get to higher ground," Speciale said.

Potential Damage:

As assessments continue regarding the damage to portions of the inner canyon, Speciale fears there isn't much left of the North Kaibab Trail.

"There's only about three of the 14 miles of trail that I can think of that would probably, most likely be safe from the flash flooding, the rest of it, it's open season," Speciale said.

Wildfire Impact:

Arizona State Climatologist Erinanne Saffell tells FOX 10 the burn scar from last year's Dragon Bravo Fire played a role in the deadly flash flooding.

"When they burn the soil, the precipitation, the droplets aren't going to be able to go in, and instead they run off," Saffell said.

What they're saying:

Speciale says he worries the reopening of the North Kaibab Trail was hasty.

"It was obvious that the terrain had not been properly tested, we had not a big monsoon on it, we had not had a significant snow melt on it," Speciale said. "You know, hindsight's always going to be 20/20 and I believe most of the Park Service have the best of intentions but maybe there was a rush to get this trail open sooner than they should have."

What we know:

Officials are still in the beginning phases of their damage assessments and decision-making regarding timelines for reopening portions of the inner canyon.

What's next:

FOX 10 reached out to the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior for comment on the reopening of the North Kaibab Trail and is awaiting a response.