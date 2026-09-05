$2,000 reward offered in 22-year-old Gila River Indian Community murder case

The Brief Carolyn Hernandez was shot and killed inside her home in the Gila River Indian Community in July 2004. Investigators currently have no suspects in the 22-year-old cold case and are asking for public assistance. Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest or resolution in the investigation.



Phoenix police detectives are still searching for answers in a 22-year-old cold case that left a woman dead inside her home.

What we know:

Detective Mike Fischer said the homicide happened in July 2004, where the victim, Carolyn Hernandez, was found inside her house at the Gila River Indian Community. Hernandez was found shot, and she died from her injuries.

"We don’t have any suspects at all. Investigators looked into every lead that they received, and at this point, we really need the public’s help, because someone out there, 22 years later, they know what happened," Fischer said.

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered in this case, hoping that someone comes forward.

Daughter Speaks Out:

The victim's daughter, Mika, spoke about what the past 22 years have been like for her and her family while waiting for answers.

"You know, it’s been very hard, especially not knowing what happened. And so it having this case reopened means a lot to me and my family. And hopefully, like you said, people talk. Someone might know something," Mika said.

Mika also reflected on what her mother was like.

"My mom. Every story I’ve ever heard about her, she’s funny. Everyone has something nice to say. Like she had a big smile and just very charismatic and happy. And so it was a, it was a hard loss," Mika said.

Dig deeper:

"Sometimes, as the years go by, people forget that the victims' families — they’re the ones that are still suffering because they want to know what happened to their loved ones. And that’s where, you know, hopefully that’s what we keep asking the public for assistance, because someone might forget that, hey, it’s 22 years. This case is still open, and we’re still looking into it and hoping that somebody calls and gives us that one little tip that we need, and that’s all we need from the public," Fischer said.

What you can do:

For 22 years, the family has wanted justice for Hernandez, hoping that someone connected with the story will finally overcome guilt and contact police.

Officials emphasized that no tip is too small, and it is never too late to do the right thing, noting that tipsters remain completely anonymous through Silent Witness by using a computer, phone, or by calling 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered in this case.