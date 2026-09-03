Over 100 gallons of liquid meth found hidden in trailer frame on I-8 in Arizona

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The Brief An Arizona K-9 trooper uncovered 106 gallons of liquid methamphetamine hidden directly inside the hollow frame rails of a trailer pulled over on Interstate 8 near Yuma. Suspicious activity during the Aug. 11 traffic stop led officers to search the rig, prompting a hazmat crew to carefully drain the fluid straight out of the trailer's structural frame. Both the driver and passenger of the Ford F-350 pickup were arrested and booked into jail on felony charges including drug possession and transportation for sale.



State troopers made a massive drug bust near Yuma after discovering more than 100 gallons of liquid meth hidden inside the hollow metal frame of a trailer on Interstate 8.

What we know:

The bust went down on Aug. 11 when an Arizona Department of Public Safety K-9 trooper pulled over a Ford F-350 pickup hauling a trailer. While talking with the driver, the trooper noticed signs that something wasn't right and decided to search the truck and trailer.

That is when investigators stumbled onto a clever hiding spot. The hollow frame rails running along the bottom of the trailer were completely filled with a mystery liquid. A hazmat crew rushed to the scene to test the fluid, which quickly came back positive for methamphetamine.

Dig deeper:

Crews towed the rig to a secure facility, where workers carefully drained 106 gallons of liquid meth straight out of the trailer's frame. Both the driver and passenger were arrested and landed in jail on drug possession and smuggling charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the suspects.