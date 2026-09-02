Man killed in Phoenix domestic shooting, woman released from police custody

The Brief A 34-year-old man died after being shot during a domestic dispute at a home near 20th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix. Phoenix Police detained and interviewed a woman involved in the argument before releasing her from custody. The exact relationship between Palmer and the woman, as well as the events leading up to the shooting, remain under investigation.



A man has died after he was shot by a woman involved in a domestic dispute with him in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Phoenix Police responded to a shooting at a home near 20th Avenue and Camelback Road at around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Daniel Palmer, 34, was found with a single gunshot wound at the home. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Officers detained the female shooter, who was involved in an argument with Palmer. During the dispute, a firearm was discharged, striking Palmer.

The woman was interviewed, but released from custody.

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What we don't know:

The exact relationship and events leading up to the altercation are unknown. The woman's identity was not released, and it is unclear why police released her.

What's next:

Phoenix Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Map of the area of the shooting.