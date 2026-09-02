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Man killed in Phoenix domestic shooting, woman released from police custody

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 2, 2026 3:20 PM MST
Published September 2, 2026 3:20 PM MST

The Brief

    • A 34-year-old man died after being shot during a domestic dispute at a home near 20th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix.
    • Phoenix Police detained and interviewed a woman involved in the argument before releasing her from custody.
    • The exact relationship between Palmer and the woman, as well as the events leading up to the shooting, remain under investigation.

PHOENIX - A man has died after he was shot by a woman involved in a domestic dispute with him in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Phoenix Police responded to a shooting at a home near 20th Avenue and Camelback Road at around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Daniel Palmer, 34, was found with a single gunshot wound at the home. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. 

Officers detained the female shooter, who was involved in an argument with Palmer. During the dispute, a firearm was discharged, striking Palmer. 

The woman was interviewed, but released from custody. 

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What we don't know:

The exact relationship and events leading up to the altercation are unknown. The woman's identity was not released, and it is unclear why police released her. 

What's next:

Phoenix Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Map of the area of the shooting.

The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Phoenix Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews