Man killed in Phoenix domestic shooting, woman released from police custody
PHOENIX - A man has died after he was shot by a woman involved in a domestic dispute with him in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
Phoenix Police responded to a shooting at a home near 20th Avenue and Camelback Road at around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 1.
Daniel Palmer, 34, was found with a single gunshot wound at the home. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Officers detained the female shooter, who was involved in an argument with Palmer. During the dispute, a firearm was discharged, striking Palmer.
The woman was interviewed, but released from custody.
What we don't know:
The exact relationship and events leading up to the altercation are unknown. The woman's identity was not released, and it is unclear why police released her.
What's next:
Phoenix Police said the investigation remains ongoing.
Map of the area of the shooting.
The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Phoenix Police Department.