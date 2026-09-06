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Overnight shooting near Scottsdale Fashion Square leaves 2 injured, 1 detained

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 6, 2026 2:55 PM MST
Published September 6, 2026 2:55 PM MST

The Brief

    • Two people were hospitalized with gunshot injuries and one person was detained following an overnight shooting in Scottsdale.
    • The incident occurred near Camelback and Scottsdale roads close to Fashion Square at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 6.
    • Officials stated there is no ongoing threat to the public.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Two people were shot, and one person was detained following an overnight shooting near Scottsdale's Fashion Square.

What we know:

The shooting near Camelback and Scottsdale roads was reported at around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 6.

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Two people were hospitalized with gunshot injuries, while one person was detained by Scottsdale Police.

Officials said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The identities of the individuals involved, along with the events leading up to the shooting, were not released. It is unknown whether the gunshot injuries are serious or non-life-threatening. 

What's next:

Scottsdale Police are investigating the shooting.

Map of where the shooting occurred.

The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Scottsdale Police Department.

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