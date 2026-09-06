Overnight shooting near Scottsdale Fashion Square leaves 2 injured, 1 detained
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Two people were shot, and one person was detained following an overnight shooting near Scottsdale's Fashion Square.
What we know:
The shooting near Camelback and Scottsdale roads was reported at around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 6.
Two people were hospitalized with gunshot injuries, while one person was detained by Scottsdale Police.
Officials said there is no ongoing threat to the public.
What we don't know:
The identities of the individuals involved, along with the events leading up to the shooting, were not released. It is unknown whether the gunshot injuries are serious or non-life-threatening.
What's next:
Scottsdale Police are investigating the shooting.
Map of where the shooting occurred.
The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Scottsdale Police Department.