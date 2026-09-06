Overnight shooting near Scottsdale Fashion Square leaves 2 injured, 1 detained

The Brief Two people were hospitalized with gunshot injuries and one person was detained following an overnight shooting in Scottsdale. The incident occurred near Camelback and Scottsdale roads close to Fashion Square at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 6. Officials stated there is no ongoing threat to the public.



Two people were shot, and one person was detained following an overnight shooting near Scottsdale's Fashion Square.

What we know:

The shooting near Camelback and Scottsdale roads was reported at around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 6.

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Two people were hospitalized with gunshot injuries, while one person was detained by Scottsdale Police.

Officials said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The identities of the individuals involved, along with the events leading up to the shooting, were not released. It is unknown whether the gunshot injuries are serious or non-life-threatening.

What's next:

Scottsdale Police are investigating the shooting.

Map of where the shooting occurred.