Grand Canyon floods trigger cancellations; Trump eyes New Mexico renaming | Nightly Roundup

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From Grand Canyon flood cancellations, to the latest on the Amazon plane crash, and a Salt River float to beat the heat, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 7, 2026.

1. Businesses still feeling impact of deadly flash floods

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2. Amazon cargo plane crash in Miami under investigation

3. Happy Labor Day! Arizonans beat the heat at the Salt River

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4. Will New Mexico be rebranded?

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5. Teen killed at Arizona park

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A look at your weather

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