Grand Canyon floods trigger cancellations; Trump eyes New Mexico renaming | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From Grand Canyon flood cancellations, to the latest on the Amazon plane crash, and a Salt River float to beat the heat, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 7, 2026.
1. Businesses still feeling impact of deadly flash floods
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Businesses outside the North Rim are facing mass cancellations during their busiest season following the deadly flash flooding last week.
2. Amazon cargo plane crash in Miami under investigation
Federal officials are investigating an Amazon cargo plane crash at the Miami airport that left five people dead and several others injured. The NTSB says recovery operations are still underway.
3. Happy Labor Day! Arizonans beat the heat at the Salt River
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Labor Day brought summer to an official close as hundreds flocked to the Salt River. Tubers gathered to cool off, look for wild horses, and enjoy their day off.
4. Will New Mexico be rebranded?
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Just days after President Trump signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario as "Lake America" for U.S. federal use, New Mexico appears to be the next target of his geographic rebranding efforts.
5. Teen killed at Arizona park
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A 19-year-old man died following a shooting at Thomas Jay Regional Park in Tucson over the weekend. A 20-year-old suspect was later arrested.
A look at your weather
FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on our warm weather and the storms that are expected to approach the state later this week.
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