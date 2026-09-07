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Grand Canyon floods trigger cancellations; Trump eyes New Mexico renaming | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published September 7, 2026 5:44 PM MST
Published September 7, 2026 5:44 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From Grand Canyon flood cancellations, to the latest on the Amazon plane crash, and a Salt River float to beat the heat, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 7, 2026.

1. Businesses still feeling impact of deadly flash floods

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Grand Canyon flash floods trigger cancellations for businesses near North Rim
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Grand Canyon flash floods trigger cancellations for businesses near North Rim

Businesses outside the North Rim are facing mass cancellations during their busiest season following the deadly flash flooding last week.

2. Amazon cargo plane crash in Miami under investigation 

Amazon cargo plane incident at Miami airport under investigation
Amazon cargo plane incident at Miami airport under investigation

Amazon cargo plane incident at Miami airport under investigation

Federal officials are investigating an Amazon cargo plane crash at the Miami airport that left five people dead and several others injured. The NTSB says recovery operations are still underway. 

3. Happy Labor Day! Arizonans beat the heat at the Salt River

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Labor Day crowds float the Salt River to beat triple-digit Arizona heat
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Labor Day crowds float the Salt River to beat triple-digit Arizona heat

Labor Day brought summer to an official close as hundreds flocked to the Salt River. Tubers gathered to cool off, look for wild horses, and enjoy their day off.

4. Will New Mexico be rebranded?

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New Mexico appears to be next on Trump’s renaming list
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New Mexico appears to be next on Trump’s renaming list

Just days after President Trump signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario as "Lake America" for U.S. federal use, New Mexico appears to be the next target of his geographic rebranding efforts.

5. Teen killed at Arizona park

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19-year-old killed in Tucson park shooting, suspect charged with murder, police say
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19-year-old killed in Tucson park shooting, suspect charged with murder, police say

A 19-year-old man died following a shooting at Thomas Jay Regional Park in Tucson over the weekend. A 20-year-old suspect was later arrested.

A look at your weather

Warm temps as rain chances begin to increase
Warm temps as rain chances begin to increase

Warm temps as rain chances begin to increase

FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on our warm weather and the storms that are expected to approach the state later this week.

Get the Full Forecast

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