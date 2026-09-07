Recovery operation to take place at Tempe Town Lake, fire officials say
TEMPE, Ariz. - Officials with Tempe Fire Medical Rescue say crews are set to recover a person's body from Tempe Town Lake on Labor Day morning.
What we know:
According to a brief statement, police and fire crews responded at around 1:00 a.m. to the lake.
"Per witnesses, they stated the person went underwater near the Rural Rd. bridge," read a portion of the statement. "Both PD and Fire searched until the operation transitioned from a rescue to a recovery operation."
Dig deeper:
Tempe Fire officials say the operation is scheduled to begin at around 8:00 a.m.
What we don't know:
Tempe Fire did not elaborate on what led up to the incident. The person's identity is also unknown at this time.
Where Tempe Town Lake is located
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from statements released by the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department.