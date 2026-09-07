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Recovery operation to take place at Tempe Town Lake, fire officials say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Tempe
Published September 7, 2026 6:27 AM MST
Published September 7, 2026 6:27 AM MST

The Brief

    • Crews are set to recover the body of a person at Tempe Town Lake, fire officials say.
    • Police officers and fire crews were dispatched to the lake at around 1:00 a.m. on Labor Day.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Officials with Tempe Fire Medical Rescue say crews are set to recover a person's body from Tempe Town Lake on Labor Day morning.

What we know:

According to a brief statement, police and fire crews responded at around 1:00 a.m. to the lake.

"Per witnesses, they stated the person went underwater near the Rural Rd. bridge," read a portion of the statement. "Both PD and Fire searched until the operation transitioned from a rescue to a recovery operation."

Dig deeper:

Tempe Fire officials say the operation is scheduled to begin at around 8:00 a.m.

What we don't know:

Tempe Fire did not elaborate on what led up to the incident. The person's identity is also unknown at this time.

Where Tempe Town Lake is located

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from statements released by the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department.

TempeNews