Teens find connection and support at free camp for kidney patients

The Brief Camp Kidney is a free three-day camp in Prescott for children ages 8 to 18 experiencing renal challenges. The camp provides a medically-equipped environment, so kids can safely enjoy typical camp activities while giving caregivers respite. Applications are being accepted through the end of the month for the event running from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25.



Ziplining, games, and friends may look like a typical fall camp, but that's why it means even more for these campers.

"A lot of our kids are medically compromised, they need extra medical help, medical support," said Ashleigh Schufeldt, special events manager for the National Kidney Foundation AZ.

What we know:

Camp Kidney in Prescott is a free three-day camp for kids 8 to 18 experiencing kidney disease, kidney failure, or other renal challenges.

"For one weekend, these kids are just like every other kid," Schufeldt said.

Local perspective:

Josh is a kidney transplant recipient and was going through dialysis at just 17 years old when his nurses encouraged him to go to Camp Kidney.

"I was very hesitant to go because it just didn't seem like my kind of thing to do," Josh said.

To his surprise, Josh says he loved it, especially connecting with other teens going through similar experiences.

"They can help give me advice, or maybe I give them advice or help, vice versa type of thing," Josh said.

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Returning as a Mentor:

He loved it so much, he is going back this year to train as a mentor. While they're all set on volunteers, Camp Kidney is still looking for more campers to take part in this year's event in October.

"It's really just a spectacular weekend for them to just be a kid and live out those camp dreams," Schufeldt said.

Why you should care:

This is all while being medically-equipped to keep them safe, no matter the need, giving family and caregivers peace of mind.

"When you have a medically compromised child, the focus of the family is on that. But for this weekend, they get to have respite as well," Schufeldt said.

Get Involved:

Camp Kidney runs from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, and it is free for all participating families. Camp Kidney is taking applications through the end of the month. People can submit a camper application or donate to their Amazon Wishlist here.