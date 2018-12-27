Threats reportedly made to owner, staff members at Prescott Valley daycare center
The owner of a daycare center where a man accused of child abuse worked said she and staff members are now receiving threats.
Drone Zone: Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots
19 firefighters with the Granite Mountain Hotshots lost their lives nearly six years ago, when they were killed by a rapidly moving wildfire. Since then, the State of Arizona has erected a memorial to honor them. SkyFOX Drone takes a look, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
Drone Zone: Historic Prescott
It was the place to be for cowboys, settlers, prospectors or outlaws. Prescott was the Arizona territorial capital way back in 1864. A lot of its heritage remains in place, including Whiskey Row and the Yavapai County Courthouse, built in 1916.
Prescott Police investigating woman's disappearance from 2017; 2 confessed to killing her
Prescott Police officials say two people have admitted to killing a 77-year-old woman in late 2017.
Drone Zone: Central Arizona Jeepers
We're taking a look at a special way to take in the beautiful back country of Arizona.
Summer travel up: Prescott, Yuma make the top 10
The hot weather didn't seem to detour tourists to our state. In fact, the number of visitors to Arizona hit a 10-year high this summer. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.
Rep. David Stringer of Prescott apologizes for offensive, racist remarks
Republican Arizona lawmaker David Stringer of Prescott, who is under fire for remarks that many consider offensive and racist, has apologized today.
One year anniversary of Goodwin Fire
It's been a year since the Goodwin Fire ravaged parts of the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County. More than 28,000 acres burned south of Prescott.
Small plane crashes, rolls onto Prescott street
Police say no one was seriously injured when a small airplane rolled after crashing onto a street in Prescott. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Prescott woman arrested, accused of 1988 murder of 19-year-old woman
Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday the arrest of a 46-year-old woman, in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Pamela Pitts in 1988.
Daughter speaks out after mother was killed fleeing Goodwin Fire
A woman is speaking out, after her mother was killed, while fleeing the Goodwin Fire. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.
Goodwin Fire reaches 75 percent containment
Firefighters are starting to gain the upper hand in the Goodwin Fire burning near Prescott, and fire crews are saying it may have been set by someone unintentionally.
Elite firefighters save baby deer from Arizona wildfire
Count baby deer among those saved by the elite crews fighting a stubborn Arizona wildfire.
FALLEN HEROES: Fallen Yarnell Hill Fire crews still remembered, four years later
Friday marked the anniversary of the deadliest wildfire in Arizona history. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
GOODWIN FIRE: Containment numbers growing, state forestry officials say
Firefighters are steadily gaining an upper hand on the Goodwin Fire, which has burned over 20,000 acres in an area south of Prescott, near the town of Mayer.
Residents leave homes as wildfires sweep through the southwest
Jill Baker grabbed her dogs and took refuge at a high school after a raging fire forced her northern Arizona town to evacuate. Baker was one of nearly 2,000 people who fled a wildfire that has charred 32 square miles of dense shrubbery over the same area devastated by a blaze that killed 19 firefighters four years ago.
Goodwin Fire burns over 20,000 acres, forces residents to evacuate
The Goodwin Fire started over the weekend with whipping winds and dry conditions fueling the flames.
Drone flying near Goodwin Fire forces grounding of aircraft fire operations
A drone was spotted over the Goodwin Fire Wednesday evening, halting all air operations.
World's Oldest Rodeo in Prescott continues despite Goodwin Fire
Despite the Goodwin Fire roaring just south of Prescott, the World's Oldest Annual Rodeo will continue.