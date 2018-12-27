Drone Zone: Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots video

Drone Zone: Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots

19 firefighters with the Granite Mountain Hotshots lost their lives nearly six years ago, when they were killed by a rapidly moving wildfire. Since then, the State of Arizona has erected a memorial to honor them. SkyFOX Drone takes a look, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.

Drone Zone: Historic Prescott video

Drone Zone: Historic Prescott

It was the place to be for cowboys, settlers, prospectors or outlaws. Prescott was the Arizona territorial capital way back in 1864. A lot of its heritage remains in place, including Whiskey Row and the Yavapai County Courthouse, built in 1916. 

Residents leave homes as wildfires sweep through the southwest video

Residents leave homes as wildfires sweep through the southwest

Jill Baker grabbed her dogs and took refuge at a high school after a raging fire forced her northern Arizona town to evacuate. Baker was one of nearly 2,000 people who fled a wildfire that has charred 32 square miles of dense shrubbery over the same area devastated by a blaze that killed 19 firefighters four years ago.