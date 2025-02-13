Update on Detroit children who froze to death; homeless people shot at Tempe park | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From an update to a tragic story out of Michigan to winter weather affecting parts of Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, February 13, 2025.
1. Update on freezing deaths in Michigan
Tateona Williams made sure her kids were well fed, went to school, and were loved. She asked for help multiple times, but instead was turned away.
2. Snowfall in parts of Northern Arizona
Parts of Northern Arizona saw less-than-average snowfall so far this winter season, but the region is expected to get some much needed snow.
3. Explosion in Prescott sends suspect to the hospital
A man armed with a blow torch was hospitalized following an explosion in Prescott, police said.
4. Homeless people shot at Tempe park
A group of homeless people were shot while at Tempe's Mitchell Park on Wednesday night, the police department said. Two men are in critical condition.
5. Navy carrier collides with cargo ship
The USS Harry S. Truman collided with a 618-foot-long cargo ship off the coast of Egypt overnight. The Navy says no one on the carrier was hurt.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
A winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona on Thursday.