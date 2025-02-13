Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau

Update on Detroit children who froze to death; homeless people shot at Tempe park | Nightly Roundup

Updated  February 13, 2025 6:48pm MST
PHOENIX - From an update to a tragic story out of Michigan to winter weather affecting parts of Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, February 13, 2025.

1. Update on freezing deaths in Michigan

Mom of Detroit kids who froze to death said she asked for help from city, children's father
Mom of Detroit kids who froze to death said she asked for help from city, children's father

Tateona Williams made sure her kids were well fed, went to school, and were loved. She asked for help multiple times, but instead was turned away.

2. Snowfall in parts of Northern Arizona

Snowfall in parts of Northern Arizona amid drier-than-normal season
Snowfall in parts of Northern Arizona amid drier-than-normal season

Parts of Northern Arizona saw less-than-average snowfall so far this winter season, but the region is expected to get some much needed snow.

3. Explosion in Prescott sends suspect to the hospital

Man with blow torch hospitalized following explosion in Prescott: police
Man with blow torch hospitalized following explosion in Prescott: police

A man armed with a blow torch was hospitalized following an explosion in Prescott, police said.

4. Homeless people shot at Tempe park

Group of homeless people in Tempe shot at Mitchell Park, PD says
Group of homeless people in Tempe shot at Mitchell Park, PD says

A group of homeless people were shot while at Tempe's Mitchell Park on Wednesday night, the police department said. Two men are in critical condition.

5. Navy carrier collides with cargo ship

U.S. aircraft carrier collides with large cargo ship in Mediterranean Sea
U.S. aircraft carrier collides with large cargo ship in Mediterranean Sea

The USS Harry S. Truman collided with a 618-foot-long cargo ship off the coast of Egypt overnight. The Navy says no one on the carrier was hurt.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Winter storm bringing rain, snow to state
Arizona weather forecast: Winter storm bringing rain, snow to state

A winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona on Thursday.

