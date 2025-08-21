Crews in training exercise rescue Prescott man from river

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Grand Canyon Country
11
Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Central La Paz, New River Mesa, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Parker Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, East Valley, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix
Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, West Pinal County, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 9:15 PM MST, Central Phoenix, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 9:45 PM MST, Deer Valley
Flood Advisory
from THU 8:39 PM MST until THU 10:45 PM MST, Pinal County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 9:30 PM MST, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Northwest Valley
Special Weather Statement
until THU 10:15 PM MST, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, West Pinal County, East Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Crews in training exercise rescue Prescott man from river

By
Updated  August 21, 2025 6:44pm MST
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix
Prescott man reunited with crews who rescued him

Prescott man reunited with crews who rescued him

For both a Prescott man and crews with Mesa Fire, being in the right place and at the right time meant a difference between life and death. FOX 10's Kenzie Beach explains why.

The Brief

    • Crews with Mesa Fire managed to rescue a Prescott man during a training exercise.
    • The incident happened in July, and he met his rescuers on Aug. 21.
    • "Talk about seconds mattering, pulling him out of the water and getting on his chest as quickly as they did," said Cpt. Matt Kobylinski with the Mesa Fire Department.

MESA, Ariz. - For a Prescott man, being in the right place and at the right time back in July meant the difference between life and death, and on Aug. 21, the family reunited with the swift water rescue crews who managed to rescue the man amid a training exercise.

What they're saying:

It’s the first time Bill Davis and his wife, Glenna, have been reunited with the crew that saved his life in July.

"This lady was yelling from the shore, ‘there is a guy up there with no vitals,’ and I just knew it was him," said Glenna.

The backstory:

Bill and Glenna were floating in their tubes together back in July when they got separated.

Miles down the river, Bill was overpowered by the current.

"I just ran out of strength," Bill said. "My body had no strength to do anything."

Bill's floating body ran right into these men, turning their training exercise into a real-life rescue.

"We rolled him over, thinking he needed help up. Once we rolled him over, he was as blue as our shirts," said Ray Rodriguez with the Mesa Fire Department.

"Somebody grabbing me from the back, that was the last thing I remember," Davis said.

Bill Davis (Right)

Crews were able to fill the gaps for Bill. He now knows how severe his case was, and he is thankful for each day, his wife, and his family.

"Talk about seconds mattering, pulling him out of the water and getting on his chest as quickly as they did," said Cpt. Matt Kobylinski with the Mesa Fire Department. "The results are right here. Daughters have their dad. A wife has her husband."

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered by FOX 10's Kenzie Beach.

Heartwarming NewsPrescottMesaNews