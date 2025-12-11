Homeowner dies in Goodyear house fire
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - One person is dead after a fire broke out early Thursday morning in Goodyear.
What we know:
The Goodyear Fire Department says crews on Dec. 11 responded to reports of a backyard fire near Citrus and Yuma Roads just after midnight.
Once at the scene, firefighters found a fire in the back of a home.
"Flames had already began to vent from the roof in the back and there was a partial collapse so crews went defensive," said Ruben Real, a fire department spokesperson.
After extinguishing the flames, firefighters say the homeowner was found dead inside the house.
No firefighters were hurt.
What we don't know:
The person who died wasn't identified.
What's next:
Firefighters say the incident will be turned over to Goodyear Police, who will investigate the cause of the fire.
Map of where the fire happened
The Source: The Goodyear Fire Department