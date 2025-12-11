Expand / Collapse search

Homeowner dies in Goodyear house fire

Published  December 11, 2025 6:24am MST
Goodyear
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - One person is dead after a fire broke out early Thursday morning in Goodyear.

What we know:

The Goodyear Fire Department says crews on Dec. 11 responded to reports of a backyard fire near Citrus and Yuma Roads just after midnight.

Once at the scene, firefighters found a fire in the back of a home.

"Flames had already began to vent from the roof in the back and there was a partial collapse so crews went defensive," said Ruben Real, a fire department spokesperson.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters say the homeowner was found dead inside the house.

No firefighters were hurt.

What we don't know:

The person who died wasn't identified.

What's next:

Firefighters say the incident will be turned over to Goodyear Police, who will investigate the cause of the fire.

Map of where the fire happened

