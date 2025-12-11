Homeowner dies in Goodyear house fire

The Brief A house fire on Dec. 11 near Citrus and Yuma Roads in Goodyear left one person dead. The person who died wasn't identified. The cause of the fire is unknown.



One person is dead after a fire broke out early Thursday morning in Goodyear.

What we know:

The Goodyear Fire Department says crews on Dec. 11 responded to reports of a backyard fire near Citrus and Yuma Roads just after midnight.

Once at the scene, firefighters found a fire in the back of a home.

"Flames had already began to vent from the roof in the back and there was a partial collapse so crews went defensive," said Ruben Real, a fire department spokesperson.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters say the homeowner was found dead inside the house.

No firefighters were hurt.

What we don't know:

The person who died wasn't identified.

What's next:

Firefighters say the incident will be turned over to Goodyear Police, who will investigate the cause of the fire.

