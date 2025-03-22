Car crash in Prescott leaves 2 dead, 4 others flown to nearby hospitals

The Brief Eight victims were involved in a two-car crash in Prescott. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene. Four were flown to hospitals.



Two people are dead and six others are injured in a two-car crash in Yavapai County.

What we know:

The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday in Prescott.

Central Arizona Fire says two people are dead, four are being flown to hospitals and two other are being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The crash happened near the intersection of Williamson Valley Road and Levie Lane.

What you can do:

Officials asked commuters to avoid the area if possible.

Map of where the crash happened: