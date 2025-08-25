Prescott man sentenced for kidnapping and sexual assault: YCAO

article

The Brief 35-year-old Brett David Ellis was sentenced to 16 years in prison, according to the Yavapai County Attorney's Office. The man was convicted of sexual assault, kidnapping, and aggravated assault back in July.



Officials with the Yavapai County Attorney's Office say a judge has sentenced a Prescott man, following his conviction in late July.

What we know:

According to a statement released on Aug. 25, Brett David Ellis was sentenced to a 16-year prison sentence. The 35-year-old will also have to register as a sex offender and serve seven years of probation when he is released from prison.

Dig deeper:

Officials say Ellis was convicted of two counts of sexual assault, one count of kidnapping, and one count of aggravated assault by a jury on July 25.

"The jury heard evidence that after the victim arrived at Ellis’s Prescott residence, Ellis bound and sexually assaulted the victim, as well as causing other injuries," read a portion of the statement. "After the assaults, the victim convinced Ellis to loosen the tape on one of her hands, and was ultimately able to escape. The victim immediately reported the incident to the Prescott Police Department."