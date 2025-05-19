Yavapai College on lockdown due to police incident
PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A police incident has locked down all Yavapai College campuses in Arizona.
What we know:
The school says a police incident "specific to Yavapai College" has locked down all campuses and centers.
"The College is closed for the day. Employees, students and the public should not enter any college property at this time. If you are already present at the college, please shelter in place," school officials said.
What we don't know:
The school did not release any details on what prompted the lockdown.
Dig deeper:
There are seven Yavapai College campuses and centers in Arizona:
- Career and Technical Education Center
- Chino Valley Center
- Prescott Campus
- Prescott Pines
- Prescott Valley Center
- Sedona Center
- Verde Valley Campus
Map of the Yavapai College Prescott Campus
