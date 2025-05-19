Yavapai College on lockdown due to police incident

The Brief Yavapai College is on lockdown due to a police incident. The school says all of its campuses are on lockdown. Details of the incident are unknown.



A police incident has locked down all Yavapai College campuses in Arizona.

What we know:

The school says a police incident "specific to Yavapai College" has locked down all campuses and centers.

"The College is closed for the day. Employees, students and the public should not enter any college property at this time. If you are already present at the college, please shelter in place," school officials said.

What we don't know:

The school did not release any details on what prompted the lockdown.

FOX 10 has reached out to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office for more information.

There are seven Yavapai College campuses and centers in Arizona:

