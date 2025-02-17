Man shot, killed by deputies near Prescott

The Brief A man in his 30s was killed in a deputy-involved shooting near Prescott on Feb. 16. The suspect was not identified. No deputies were hurt.



A man is dead following a shooting involving sheriff's deputies on Sunday southwest of Prescott.

What we know:

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 16 when deputies responded to reports of shots fired on Senator Highway.

What they're saying:

"After deputies arrived, their lives were threatened and an officer-involved shooting occurred, a male in his 30s, who was suspected of firing the shots, was pronounced dead," YCSO said in a news release.

No deputies were hurt.

What we don't know:

The suspect was not identified. YCSO did not release any details on the circumstances that prompted the shooting.