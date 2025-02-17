Man shot, killed by deputies near Prescott
PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A man is dead following a shooting involving sheriff's deputies on Sunday southwest of Prescott.
What we know:
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 16 when deputies responded to reports of shots fired on Senator Highway.
What they're saying:
"After deputies arrived, their lives were threatened and an officer-involved shooting occurred, a male in his 30s, who was suspected of firing the shots, was pronounced dead," YCSO said in a news release.
No deputies were hurt.
What we don't know:
The suspect was not identified. YCSO did not release any details on the circumstances that prompted the shooting.