Prescott firefighter recruit killed in off-duty incident

The Brief Prescott firefighter recruit, Dylan Wallace, was killed in an off-duty incident on May 16, the fire department said. He was expected to graduate from the Prescott/Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Joint Fire Academy in June.



The Prescott Fire Department and the community are mourning the loss of a recruit who was killed in an off-duty incident on May 16.

What we know:

The recruit, Dylan Wallace, was a member of the Prescott/Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Joint Fire Academy.

He planned to graduate in June.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Dylan’s family, friends, fellow recruits, and all whose lives he touched and who cared for him," Prescott Fire Chief Holger Durre said. "This is a deeply painful time for many, and our thoughts are with all those affected by this loss."

Department's mourn the loss:

"Dylan’s dedication, spirit, and commitment to serving others will never be forgotten. Our deepest condolences go out to Dylan’s family, friends, fellow recruits, and all who knew and cared for him," Central Arizona Fire and Medical said in a comment on Prescott Fire's post announcing Wallace's death.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Dylan's family, friends, and fire department colleagues," the Kingman Fire Department said.

Dig deeper:

The Prescott Fire Department says Wallace died in a paragliding incident in Yavapai County.

What you can do:

If you'd like to honor Wallace through donations, you can visit www.prescottffcharities.org or the ericmarshfoundation.org.