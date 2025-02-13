Man with blow torch hospitalized following explosion in Prescott: police

The Brief James Crespo, 70, was arrested following an explosion on Feb. 12 in Prescott. Police say Crespo was armed with a blow torch and a propane tank. Crespo was wanted on a felony warrant in Maricopa County.



A suspect armed with a blow torch was hospitalized following an explosion on Wednesday afternoon in Prescott.

The incident happened in a neighborhood near Canada Crescent and Country Club Circle.

What we know:

The Prescott Police Department says they were contacted by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office to assist in locating 70-year-old James Crespo, who was wanted on a felony warrant for weapons misconduct in Maricopa County.

Officers located Crespo, who was driving east towards Prescott on Thumb Butte Road. Police say Crespo refused to pull over, and spike strips were deployed to stop him.

"As the suspect approached the spike strips, he stopped his vehicle and held what was described as a blow torch out of his window and proceeded to light the torch," police said.

Crespo ignored officers' commands and drove over the spike strips before turning into a residential area. Crespo was found by officers, where he allegedly rammed a police vehicle before being blocked in by deputies.

"At this time, an explosion occurred inside Crespo’s vehicle which was engulfed in flames," police said. "Crespo exited his vehicle with a propane tank and a blow torch. Less than lethal force options were utilized to take Crespo into custody."

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office released video showing the explosion. Moments later, a deputy is seen in the video talking to the suspect.

"You don't want anyone to get hurt, right? I don't want anyone else to get hurt, too. To keep anyone else from getting hurt, you need to come out here. There's children that live in this neighborhood. That fire can hurt them. I need you to come to me!"

The explosion also ignited a sheriff's deputy's vehicle. Nearby homes were evacuated until the fire was under control.

Crespo was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital. No officers or deputies were hurt.

Prescott Police is investigating the incident.

Map of where the explosion happened