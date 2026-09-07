19-year-old killed in Tucson park shooting, suspect charged with murder, police say
TUCSON, Ariz. - A teen has died after shots were fired at a Tucson park over the weekend.
What we know:
Police received a report of shots fired at Thomas Jay Regional Park in Tucson, at around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 5.
A 19-year-old man, identified as Anthony Estevan Mendoza Valenzuela, was found with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving efforts.
Detectives determined Valenzuela had been at the park with several others before the shooting.
The Suspect:
Tucson Police later identified 20-year-old Fabian Arias-Sierra as the suspect, and found him the following day on the east side of town. Arias-Sierra was charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
No additional suspects are being sought.
What we don't know:
Officials did not release the events leading up to the shooting or if the suspect and victim were known to each other.
Map of where the shooting occurred.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Tucson Police Department.