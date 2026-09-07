Labor Day crowds float the Salt River to beat triple-digit Arizona heat

The Brief Triple-digit heat continued across Arizona during the Labor Day holiday Monday. Hundreds of people from in and outside the state spent the day floating the Salt River to stay cool. Salt River Tubing reported strong holiday turnout and will remain open on weekends through September.



It might be September, but the triple-digit heat isn’t going anywhere just yet. For hundreds of people across Arizona, the best way to stay cool on this holiday Monday was out on the water.

What they're saying:

As Labor Day brought summer to an unofficial close, many people from in and outside of Arizona felt floating the Salt River was the best way to end the season.

"Kids are back in school, so, it’s kind of the last hurrah of summer, unfortunately," said Cassi Creed, who was visiting from Iowa.

"Everybody has the day off, the weather’s beautiful, ready to go!" added Zoe Hansen, a Valley resident.

Arizona residents and out-of-state visitors spent their Labor Day floating the Salt River.

While Salt River Tubing General Manager Laura Williams says Labor Day usually isn’t as packed as Memorial Day—the unofficial start to summer—turnout Monday was still strong.

"[Have] a good crowd that are coming out. We have a lot of reservations for today, so we’re real happy about that," Williams said.

People showed up to float for a variety of reasons.

"It’s our 41st birthdays … this is a bucket list for me," Creed said. "I’m hopeful to see some wild horses today."

"We don’t have a boat or anything, so we love to tube," Hansen said.

"We invited a lot of the freshman at our college who like didn’t really have community, so it’s just a time to get together, get to know them a little bit more," said Samuel Piercey, a Grand Canyon University student.

Arizona residents and out-of-state visitors spent their Labor Day floating the Salt River.

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But their overall goal was the same: to cool off and have a good time on their day off.

"It feels a little cooler and glad we’re, you know, actually finally getting outside and not dying, you know," said Nolan Ramsey, a Grand Canyon University student.

"I feel like all of this has been a bucket list moment. I’ve always wanted to do this my whole entire life," said Mittie Deloach, who was visiting from Salt Lake City.

"Light, fun, it’s a holiday weekend, nobody’s working today, if you’re not having a good time, then I don’t know what to tell you," Creed said.