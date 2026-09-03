Teen girl in critical condition following multi-car crash: Phoenix Fire
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say four people were taken to the hospital as a result of a multi-car crash that happened late on Sept. 2.
What we know:
Per a statement, fire crews were sent at around 11:00 p.m. to the intersection of 51st Avenue and Bell Road. When they arrived, they learned there were four people involved in the crash.
"One person had to be extricated," read a portion of the statement.
Dig deeper:
Fire officials say one of the people involved, who they identified as a 16-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other three were identified as a 17-year-old girl, an adult woman, and an adult man. All three were listed in stable condition by fire officials.
Area where the crash happened
The Source: Information in this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Fire Department.