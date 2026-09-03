Teen girl in critical condition following multi-car crash: Phoenix Fire

The Brief 4 people are in the hospital following a crash, according to Phoenix Fire. The crash happened in the area of 51st Avenue and Bell Road. Fire officials say one of the four had to be extricated from their car.



Phoenix Fire officials say four people were taken to the hospital as a result of a multi-car crash that happened late on Sept. 2.

What we know:

Per a statement, fire crews were sent at around 11:00 p.m. to the intersection of 51st Avenue and Bell Road. When they arrived, they learned there were four people involved in the crash.

"One person had to be extricated," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

Fire officials say one of the people involved, who they identified as a 16-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other three were identified as a 17-year-old girl, an adult woman, and an adult man. All three were listed in stable condition by fire officials.

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Area where the crash happened