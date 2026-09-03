Expand / Collapse search

Teen girl in critical condition following multi-car crash: Phoenix Fire

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Deer Valley
Updated September 3, 2026 6:43 AM MST Published September 3, 2026 6:13 AM MST
4 taken to the hospital following Phoenix crash
4 taken to the hospital following Phoenix crash

4 taken to the hospital following Phoenix crash

Phoenix Fire officials say four people, including two teenagers, had to be taken to the hospital following a crash that happened late on Sept. 1 near 51st Avenue and Bell Road.

The Brief

    • 4 people are in the hospital following a crash, according to Phoenix Fire.
    • The crash happened in the area of 51st Avenue and Bell Road.
    • Fire officials say one of the four had to be extricated from their car.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say four people were taken to the hospital as a result of a multi-car crash that happened late on Sept. 2.

What we know:

Per a statement, fire crews were sent at around 11:00 p.m. to the intersection of 51st Avenue and Bell Road. When they arrived, they learned there were four people involved in the crash.

"One person had to be extricated," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

Fire officials say one of the people involved, who they identified as a 16-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other three were identified as a 17-year-old girl, an adult woman, and an adult man. All three were listed in stable condition by fire officials.

Image 1 of 3

 

Area where the crash happened

The Source: Information in this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Fire Department.

Deer ValleyNews