Seen on TV: September 3

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, September 3, 2026

Hatch Green Chile Festival

4025 E. Chandler Blvd., #5

Phoenix, AZ 85048

www.greenchilelove.com

Great Wolf Lodge Arizona

7333 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

www.greatwolf.com/arizona

https://slideathonchallenge2026.raiselysite.com/

Urban Fraiche

Padel Pals

FIP Bronze Phoenix Open

Through Sept. 6

4945 S. 71st St.

Mesa, AZ 85212

https://padel-pals.com/

Live-streamed video