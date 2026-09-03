Seen on TV: September 3
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Thursday, September 3, 2026
Hatch Green Chile Festival
- 4025 E. Chandler Blvd., #5
- Phoenix, AZ 85048
- www.greenchilelove.com
Great Wolf Lodge Arizona
- 7333 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- www.greatwolf.com/arizona
- https://slideathonchallenge2026.raiselysite.com/
Urban Fraiche
Padel Pals
- FIP Bronze Phoenix Open
- Through Sept. 6
- 4945 S. 71st St.
- Mesa, AZ 85212
- https://padel-pals.com/