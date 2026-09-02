Grand Canyon flooding update; 3rd person arrested in police recruit's death | Nightly Roundup

article

From an update on the deadly Grand Canyon floods and waterline issues in the park, to a third suspect being arrested in the killing of a Tucson Police recruit, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Meeting held on deadly Grand Canyon flooding, waterline issues

Featured article

2. Third person arrested in police recruit killing

Featured article

3. Minneapolis shooting kills at least 3

There are three dead, including the shooter, and four injured, including three officers, after a shooting at an apartment in downtown Minneapolis.

Click here to read more

4. Tim Curry's cause of death

Featured article

5. Suspect badly hurt after being shot by Mesa Police officers

Featured article

Your evening weather forecast

Click for the full forecast