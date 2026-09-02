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Grand Canyon flooding update; 3rd person arrested in police recruit's death | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Updated September 2, 2026 8:04 PM MST Published September 2, 2026 6:26 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From an update on the deadly Grand Canyon floods and waterline issues in the park, to a third suspect being arrested in the killing of a Tucson Police recruit, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Meeting held on deadly Grand Canyon flooding, waterline issues

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Grand Canyon officials hold meeting about deadly flooding, water supply issues
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Grand Canyon officials hold meeting about deadly flooding, water supply issues

Grand Canyon officials hosted a community meeting on flood response after two men died while another is missing, water restrictions, and damaged infrastructure following weekend floods.

2. Third person arrested in police recruit killing

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Third person arrested in deadly shooting of Tucson police recruit
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Third person arrested in deadly shooting of Tucson police recruit

CBP officers apprehended Alexis Monter at the Douglas port of entry on an active warrant tied to the Aug. 19 shooting that left a Tucson police recruit dead and his fiancée injured. He's the third person to be arrested in this case.

3. Minneapolis shooting kills at least 3

There are three dead, including the shooter, and four injured, including three officers, after a shooting at an apartment in downtown Minneapolis.

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4. Tim Curry's cause of death

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Tim Curry's cause of death revealed: reports
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Tim Curry's cause of death revealed: reports

The cause of death for beloved character actor Tim Curry has been revealed, nearly a week after he died at 80 years old.

5. Suspect badly hurt after being shot by Mesa Police officers

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Mesa Police officers involved in Chandler shooting; suspect hospitalized
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Mesa Police officers involved in Chandler shooting; suspect hospitalized

Officials say a suspect has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Chandler that involved Mesa Police officers.

Your evening weather forecast

Wet weather picks back up in Arizona
Wet weather picks back up in Arizona

Wet weather picks back up in Arizona

FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on the latest round of wet monsoon weather to impact our state.

Click for the full forecast

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