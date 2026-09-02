Glendale event offers second chances for Arizonans with criminal records

The Brief Roughly 500,000 Arizonans live with old or low-level criminal records, which severely restricts their access to stable housing, steady employment, and financial security. A free community resource event hosted by TimeDone in Glendale brought together multiple support services under one roof to provide attendees with direct assistance. Organizations at the event provided job placement, mental health support, substance abuse prevention, food pantries, pet care assistance, and legal advocacy.



Roughly 500,000 Arizonans live with old or low-level criminal convictions, facing long-term barriers to stable housing, steady employment, and financial security long after completing their sentences.

To address these ongoing challenges, TimeDone hosted a free community resource event at a car museum venue in Glendale to provide direct, face-to-face assistance.

What is TimeDone?:

The organization advocates for individuals living with past convictions and works to remove systemic obstacles to societal reentry.

The event brought together a wide array of support services under one roof, offering job placement and employment support, mental health services, substance abuse prevention, food pantries, pet care assistance, and legal advocacy for policy reform.

What they're saying:

For many attendees, the event represented a vital step toward rebuilding their lives and securing stable employment despite the stigma of a criminal record.

"I've got a felony on my record, so it's kind of hard for me to get a job," said Everett, an ex-offender attending the event. "I'm just hoping this opens up some new doors."

Others in attendance shared how navigating their own recovery inspired them to help others facing similar struggles.

"I used to be involved in the system myself, but I went through recovery and turned things around," said Eric, a former system-involved individual who now connects community members with critical resources. "Now I work to make sure other people get the same kind of help."

Big picture view:

Leadership from TimeDone emphasized that their advocacy focuses on helping individuals who have taken accountability and are actively working to support their families and communities.

"We are talking about hardworking people, parents and family members who stay out of trouble and just want a fair chance to earn back their place in the community," said Saad Soliman, national director for TimeDone.