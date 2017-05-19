Realty check: Could it be time to re-finance? video

The Federal Reserve cut a key interest rate and while that rate doesn't directly affect mortgages, those rates have also been dropping. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez and Troy Hayden talk to Dean Wegner of Guardian Mortgage about things to consider before refinancing a mortgage.

A new housing development has created a lot of buzz in downtown Phoenix. The apartments are made out of decommissioned shipping containers.