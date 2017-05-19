Realty check: Could it be time to re-finance?
The Federal Reserve cut a key interest rate and while that rate doesn't directly affect mortgages, those rates have also been dropping. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez and Troy Hayden talk to Dean Wegner of Guardian Mortgage about things to consider before refinancing a mortgage.
Interior designers updating Valley veteran housing facility to make it more comfortable
Some interior designers in the Valley for a conference are putting their design skills to use, by updating a veterans housing facility, in an effort to make it more comfortable. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.
United Way works to find permanent homes for the homeless
The United Way is partnering with other non-profit agencies to provide permanent housing to the homeless in the valley.
Container apartments
A new housing development has created a lot of buzz in downtown Phoenix. The apartments are made out of decommissioned shipping containers.