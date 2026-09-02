Students on school bus serenade Arizona toddler for his 2nd birthday

The Brief A local toddler named Reid is going viral for showing the power of neighborhood kindness. A bus full of students was recorded singing happy birthday to the toddler. The video was recorded by his mother, Logan Seeger, on Friday for his second birthday.



A little boy from Phoenix had a "wonderful" surprise as a school bus full of kids wished him happy birthday on Friday, August 28.

What we know:

Video from Logan Seeger shows her two-year-old son holding balloons as children sing to him from their passing bus.

What they're saying:

Seeger told Storyful that her son regularly interacts with the school kids in the morning.

"The bus driver has been so wonderful and engaging with all the students," she said. "Even neighbors have been stopping by in the morning and cars driving by have rolled down their windows to say hi!"

"It is so wholesome. It brings tears to our eyes and full body chills!"